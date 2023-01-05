Overview

Dr. Benjamin Huff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Huff works at Summit Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.