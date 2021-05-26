Overview of Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD

Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Huffard works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Windham, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.