Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD
Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Huffard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Huffard's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Orthopaedics Portland33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
-
2
Northern Light Mercy Hospital175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
-
3
Oa Centers for Orthopaedics - Windham4 Commons Ave Ste A, Windham, ME 04062 Directions (207) 893-1738
Hospital Affiliations
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffard?
Dr. Huffard performed reattachment of my badly torn gluteus medius tendon four days ago. He is only one of two highly recommended surgeons in Maine that I could find. This is an uncommon surgery. Recovery is not easy and he told me to plan on a full year before returning to golf, bowling, hiking, etc. He fully and patiently explained the procedure and expected outcome. I am very pleased with his approach and skills. His entire team is top notch. I feel like he and I made a good decision.
About Dr. Benjamin Huffard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881707933
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffard works at
Dr. Huffard has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huffard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.