Dr. Benjamin Hull, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Hull, MD

Dr. Benjamin Hull, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Hull works at LewisGale Physicians ENT - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians ENT - Blacksburg
    830 Davis St Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4587
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Tonsillitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Perforated Eardrum
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Facial Fracture
Facial Reconstruction
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otosclerosis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Birthmark
Bone Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Cough
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Frenectomy
Geographic Tongue
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperacusis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jaw Fracture
Labyrinthitis
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Localized Fat Deposits
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Septal Perforation
Neck Mass
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Puncture Aspiration
Removal of Foreign Body from Ear
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Spider Veins
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I was so grateful for the office staff, nursing staff and Dr. Benjamin Hull for treating my problem, explaining the treatment and caring for the treatment in the days ahead. This is a very professional and caring office. Thank you for your fine treatment.
    Larry — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Hull, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649596776
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hull works at LewisGale Physicians ENT - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hull’s profile.

    Dr. Hull has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

