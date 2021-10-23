Dr. Benjamin Hyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hyatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Acton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Acton45B Discovery Way, Acton, MA 01720 Directions (410) 737-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Hyatt is an impressive physician. I don’t think there are many like him, anywhere. He’s thorough, highly skilled/knowledgeable, respectful and with a calming presence. He and his staff provide an exceptional level of care. I’m very glad I found him
About Dr. Benjamin Hyatt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1477518678
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
