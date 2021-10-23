Overview

Dr. Benjamin Hyatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Acton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hyatt works at Gastro Health in Acton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.