Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD

Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Rochester Med Ctr

Dr. Interiano works at WellMed at East Alief in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Interiano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WellMed at East Alief
    9380 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 225, Houston, TX 77099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 674-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144222159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Rochester Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Presby-Penn Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Natl Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Interiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Interiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Interiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Interiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Interiano works at WellMed at East Alief in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Interiano’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Interiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Interiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Interiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Interiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

