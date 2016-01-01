Dr. Benjamin Izsak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izsak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Izsak, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Izsak, MD
Dr. Benjamin Izsak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Izsak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Izsak's Office Locations
-
1
Jfk Memorial Hospital47111 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 347-6191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Izsak?
About Dr. Benjamin Izsak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902904196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izsak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izsak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izsak works at
Dr. Izsak speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Izsak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izsak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izsak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izsak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.