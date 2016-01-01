Dr. Benjamin Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Jackson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982715207
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jackson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
