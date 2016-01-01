Dr. Benjamin James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Benjamin James, MD
Dr. Benjamin James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Needham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 277-5000
New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Benjamin James, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982861456
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.