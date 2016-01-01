Overview of Dr. Benjamin James, MD

Dr. Benjamin James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Needham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. James works at Beth Israel Deaconess OCM Clinic in Needham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.