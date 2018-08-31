See All Otolaryngologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Benjamin Jeffcoat, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Jeffcoat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.

Dr. Jeffcoat works at MS ENT Surgical Association PC in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MS ENT Surgical Association PC
    2550 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 709-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 31, 2018
    He’s super nice and caring. He did surgery on my daughter, tubes & adneoid removal, and kept us updated the entire time she was in surgery.
    Davisa128 in MS — Aug 31, 2018
    About Dr. Benjamin Jeffcoat, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679792295
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Millsaps College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Jeffcoat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffcoat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeffcoat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeffcoat works at MS ENT Surgical Association PC in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Jeffcoat’s profile.

    Dr. Jeffcoat has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffcoat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffcoat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffcoat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffcoat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffcoat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

