Dr. Benjamin Jeffcoat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Jeffcoat works at MS ENT Surgical Association PC in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.