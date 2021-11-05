Dr. Benjamin Jessie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jessie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Jessie, MD
Dr. Benjamin Jessie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Jessie's Office Locations
Floyd Outpatient Rehabilittion Ctr1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 236-6392
Harbin Clinic Cardiovascular504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-2200
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Harbin Clinic At Cartersville150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (706) 236-6392
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband gives Dr Jessie 5 stars. Very gifted professional and very personable. Highly recommend Dr.Jessie for all prostate issues. The Bedford’s, Cedartown,Georgia
About Dr. Benjamin Jessie, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700062825
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Jessie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jessie has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Spermatocele and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jessie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jessie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jessie.
