Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Mountain Brk, AL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD

Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Johnson III works at Birmingham Plstc Sgy Clin in Mountain Brk, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Johnson III's Office Locations

    Birmingham Plastic Surgery Clinic PA
    1 Office Park Cir Ste 200, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-8307

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Breast Reduction
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194826875
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson III works at Birmingham Plstc Sgy Clin in Mountain Brk, AL. View the full address on Dr. Johnson III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

