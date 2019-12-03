Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD
Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Johnson III's Office Locations
Birmingham Plastic Surgery Clinic PA1 Office Park Cir Ste 200, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 871-8307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson has performed several surgeries for me. I have always been happy with his work and have relied on his expertise for many years. I’ve never experienced any medical complications and love that he is always concerned about my happiness. His staff is professional, compassionate, friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Benjamin Johnson III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson III works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson III.
