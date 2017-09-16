Dr. Benjamin Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Johnson, MD
Dr. Benjamin Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Lake County Head and Neck Specialists Sc222 S Greenleaf St Ste 106, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 367-5770
-
2
Best Hearing of Libertyville1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 103, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Excellent bedside manner. Takes time to explain things to you. Appointments have always been punctual. I asked for two call backs from him and both were in a matter of hours. The office phone handling system could use some improvement.
About Dr. Benjamin Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1619193109
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.