Dr. Benjamin Johnston, MD
Dr. Benjamin Johnston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center919 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 322-6180
Vanderbilt University Medical Center2179 Edward Curd Ln Ste 201, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 322-1000
Vanderbilt Skull Base Center1215 21st Ave S Ste 7209, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-6972
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
He took amazing care of our sweet baby girl. Caught something our previous ENT did not. Super knowledgeable and experienced! Dr.Johnston’s second opinion allowed our one year old to breathe again! He’s the best and from now on will be our first and only opinion!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
