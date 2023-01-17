Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Jones, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fayette Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dba Alabama Oncology3670 Grandview Pkwy Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 592-5077
- Fayette Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Listens very carefully and spend time with his patients
About Dr. Benjamin Jones, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134447980
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.