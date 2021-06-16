Overview of Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD

Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Judson works at Yale Medical Group in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.