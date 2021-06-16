Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD
Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Judson's Office Locations
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave Fl 4, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-5430
- 2 208041 PO Box, New Haven, CT 06520 Directions (203) 785-2593
Smilow Cancer Hospital35 Park St, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 200-4622
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor!!
About Dr. Benjamin Judson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
