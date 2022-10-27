Dr. Benjamin Justice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Justice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Justice, MD
Dr. Benjamin Justice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Dr. Justice works at
Dr. Justice's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Orthopedic Hospital S1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 884-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justice?
Dr. Justice recommended a shot to alleviate my shoulder pain.
About Dr. Benjamin Justice, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649447145
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville/Jewish Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justice accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justice works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.