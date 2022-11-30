See All Dermatologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.

Dr. Kaffenberger works at OHIA STATE UNIVERSITY-ANESTHES in Columbus, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State University Medical Center
    410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-3989
  2. 2
    Ohio State University Dermatology West
    1328 Dublin Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-1707
  3. 3
    Dermatology - Eye and Ear Institute
    915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-1707
  4. 4
    Dermatology East
    540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-1707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Morphea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Morphea
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073833042
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaffenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaffenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaffenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaffenberger has seen patients for Rash, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaffenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaffenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaffenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaffenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaffenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

