Dr. Kalsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Kalsmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Kalsmith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Uniontown Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Kalsmith works at
Locations
Cardiology-internal Medicine Ltd5750 Centre Ave Ste 510, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 469-7788
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 363-7474
Brentwood Medical Group Inc.3720 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 924-1100
Cardiovascular Disease Specialists Of Pittsburgh PC575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 210, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Uniontown Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very personable and explains everything he’s done or going to do in detail, that’s great. I recommended him several times already, I’ve been his patient since 2017. Wouldn’t go see anyone else concerning heart issues.
About Dr. Benjamin Kalsmith, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902925837
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont
Dr. Kalsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalsmith works at
Dr. Kalsmith has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalsmith, there are benefits to both methods.