Overview of Dr. Benjamin Kam, MD

Dr. Benjamin Kam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Kam works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Florence, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.