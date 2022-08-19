See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Vestal, NY
Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Vestal, NY
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD

Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Kammerman works at UHS Pediatrics in Vestal, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kammerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 771-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2022
    From his thorough review, both by x-ray as well as hands on review of my initial visit, soccer related ankle injury. He was able to discuss in exact detail and clarity, what he sees and feels may be my reason I came to see him. To go further, he combines expertise and a willingness to listen and discuss options which are beneficial to me in order to continue to play the sport I love! Taking in the fact I have limited knowledge of my joints and bones exact purposes and the relationship they share with the other parts of your body, He still found a way to connect and feel comfortable to be in his hands. Dr. Kammerman will be my orthopedic doctor of choice, for life!
    Cherice Chambers — Aug 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013365014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Kammerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kammerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kammerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kammerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kammerman works at UHS Pediatrics in Vestal, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kammerman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kammerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kammerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kammerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

