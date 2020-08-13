Overview

Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Karsten works at St. Luke's Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.