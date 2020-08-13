See All General Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Karsten works at St. Luke's Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery
    125 E Idaho St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-9350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karsten?

    Aug 13, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Karsten has been nothing but positive. He answered all my questions before surgery. My first appointment he sat and talked to me for over an hour about what to expect before surgery, during surgery, after surgery. My life after surgery. He was very honest. I had surgery when COVID was ramping up, which meant I could not see my family while I was in the hospital. He went out of his way to call my mom every single day to give her an update on how I was doing. Sometimes calling her many times a day. When I had an unexpected blood clot and then blood loss he was proactive. He made sure I was taken care of immediately. When I went home from the hospital and I had questions, I would call the clinic to ask to speak to him and then not even 5 minutes later he would be calling me. I called him at 2 in the morning and he still called me back that quickly. He cares about his patients. If I could give him more than 5 stars I would.
    Courteney Whinery — Aug 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karsten to family and friends

    Dr. Karsten's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karsten

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124227137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karsten works at St. Luke's Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Karsten’s profile.

    Dr. Karsten has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Karsten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karsten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Karsten, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.