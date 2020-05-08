See All General Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
General Surgery
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with Yale University School of Medicine New Haven CT

Dr. Kim works at Utah Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Cancer Institute
    1220 E 3900 S Ste 4F, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 268-8223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Mass Biopsy
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Surgery
Ablation
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenalectomy
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open
Appendix Cancer
Aspiration of Breast Cysts
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Procedure
Bile Duct Surgery
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Cancer
Biliary Drainage
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Surgery
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Injury
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Exam
Breast Lump
Breast Surgical Procedure
Breast Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Central Line Insertion
Cholangiocarcinoma
Choledochal Cyst
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Cyst Aspiration
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Cancer
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Surgery
Endocrine Cancer
Endocrine Surgical Procedure
Endodontic Surgery
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Surgery
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Lipoma
Excision of Neck Mass
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excisional Biopsy
Exploratory Surgery
Familial Pancreatic Cancer
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fine Needle Aspiration
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Breast
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallbladder Surgery
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Lymphoma
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic
Gastrotomy
Genetic Testing
Gland Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hepatobiliary Surgery
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Surgery
Intestinal Biopsy
Intestinal Cancer
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Invasive Breast Cancer
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Fusion
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery
Laparoscopic Colectomy
Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery
Laparoscopic Liver Resection
Laparoscopic Splenectomy
Laparoscopic Treatment for Colorectal Disease
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Abscess
Liver Biopsy
Liver Cancer
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Liver Surgery
Liver Tumor
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymph Node Resection
Lymphoma of the Breast
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Metastatic Cancer
Muscle Biopsy
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Nerve Biopsy
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Omphalomesenteric Duct Cyst
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Abscess
Pancreatic Biopsy
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Disease
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
Pancreatic Surgery
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Parathyroid Surgery
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peritoneal Cancer
Pilonidal Cyst
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Benjamin Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487681102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University School of Medicine New Haven CT
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University School Of Med New Haven Ct|Yale University School of Medicine New Haven CT
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Utah Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

