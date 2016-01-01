See All Plastic Surgeons in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Owensboro, KY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD

Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kittinger works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kittinger's Office Locations

    Owensboro Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2211 Mayfair Dr, Owensboro, KY 42301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 688-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649567355
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kittinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kittinger works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Kittinger’s profile.

    Dr. Kittinger has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kittinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

