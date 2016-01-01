Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD
Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kittinger works at
Dr. Kittinger's Office Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2211 Mayfair Dr, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 688-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Kittinger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kittinger works at
