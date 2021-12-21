See All Hand Surgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD

Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Kleinhenz works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kleinhenz's Office Locations

    Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 961-4263
    Hand Surgery Specialists
    10749 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 961-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2021
    He was very thorough, knowledgeable and answered mine and my husband's questions. He took enough time did not feel rushed. He was efficient with time. Pleasant manner and very satisfied.
    About Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083890883
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa
    • Wright State U Sch Med
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinhenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleinhenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleinhenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleinhenz works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kleinhenz’s profile.

    Dr. Kleinhenz has seen patients for Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinhenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinhenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinhenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinhenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinhenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

