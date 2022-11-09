Overview of Dr. Benjamin Koch, MD

Dr. Benjamin Koch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Koch works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.