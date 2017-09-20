Dr. Benjamin Kretzmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kretzmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Kretzmann, MD
Dr. Benjamin Kretzmann, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Center for Rheumatology Medical Group8640 W 3rd St Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-7878
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Kretzmann Is an excellent doctor. He explains everything in depth and answers all questions. His office is beautiful and state of the art and his staff is very friendly and helpful. Five stars!
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1881824399
Dr. Kretzmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kretzmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kretzmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kretzmann has seen patients for Arthritis, Bursitis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kretzmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kretzmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kretzmann.
