Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.9 (21)
Map Pin Small Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO

Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Lam works at Lam Plastic Surgery in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lam Plastic Surgery
    848 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 702-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Each visit with Dr Lam is 110%! His staff is fantastic, from scheduling an appointment to answering questions. I highly recommend Dr. Lam.
    Dawn S. — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1114980380
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
