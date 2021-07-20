Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO
Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
Lam Plastic Surgery848 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 702-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Each visit with Dr Lam is 110%! His staff is fantastic, from scheduling an appointment to answering questions. I highly recommend Dr. Lam.
About Dr. Benjamin Lam, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam speaks Chinese.
