Dr. Benjamin Lamb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake City, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Lake City Community Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lamb works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City in Lake City, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.