Overview of Dr. Benjamin Larson, MD

Dr. Benjamin Larson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Larson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.