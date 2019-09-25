Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.
Benjamin J. Leeman, M.d., P.c.20 W Lincoln Ave Ste 306, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 599-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was looking for a good pulmonologist for my wife. In our first visit on 9/18/19, I realized we found Dr. Leeman is the perfect one. I found Dr. Leeman to be thorough, professional, very knowledgeable, welcoming, and takes his time to make sure you easily understand your medical needs. Overall he is very kind and friendly. The receptionist and the medical assistant both are very friendly, professional and well behaved. My best recommendation for Dr. Benjamin Leeman and his staffs.
About Dr. Benjamin Leeman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1174513998
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeman speaks Hebrew.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeman.
