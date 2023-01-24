Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD

Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Lemelman works at Kaminska Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.