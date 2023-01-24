See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD

Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Lemelman works at Kaminska Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaminska Dermatology Pllc
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 724, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 789-4141
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Lemelman is The Best! He is a kind and caring surgeon who took the lipoma that's been growing on the side of my head that I've been scared to have removed. He painstakingly took the time to save my hair and hide the scar behind my hairline. He answered all of my questions and made sure that I was comfortable during the surgery. He followed up on me post-op and educated me on how I can make it a quick recovery and manage my pain better. He even advocated on my behalf when the hospital made a mistake on my charges. He didn't have to do that, but it shows the kind of person that he is. I've been very blessed to have him as my surgeon.
    J Hernandez — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427303635
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemelman works at Kaminska Dermatology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lemelman’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

