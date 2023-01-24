Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD
Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Lemelman's Office Locations
Kaminska Dermatology Pllc3000 N Halsted St Ste 724, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 789-4141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lemelman is The Best! He is a kind and caring surgeon who took the lipoma that's been growing on the side of my head that I've been scared to have removed. He painstakingly took the time to save my hair and hide the scar behind my hairline. He answered all of my questions and made sure that I was comfortable during the surgery. He followed up on me post-op and educated me on how I can make it a quick recovery and manage my pain better. He even advocated on my behalf when the hospital made a mistake on my charges. He didn't have to do that, but it shows the kind of person that he is. I've been very blessed to have him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Benjamin Lemelman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemelman.
