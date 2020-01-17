Dr. Benjamin Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Leong, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Leong, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Locations
Benjamin Leong, M.D.2083 Compton Ave Ste 104, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 355-7524
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leong has been my surgeon since June 2017 when he evaluated my small bower obstruction and found it necessary conduct a resection. Dr. Leong is recommended with the highest, possible level of confidence in his abilities and manner. Dr. Leong was then and continues to provide a full and clearly stated explanation of my condition, has provided consult to other doctors during other bowel obstructions, and took the time to provide information on my condition to an outside agency when requested. On one occasion Dr. Leong, made a personal call to my home to verify my condition.
About Dr. Benjamin Leong, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical College Of Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leong speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.
