Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD

Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levine's Office Locations

    Weill Medical College of Cornell
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2020
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Upper East Side
    40 W 72Nd St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 981-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Dry Eyes

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blurred Vision
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Inflammation
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Orbital Cellulitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Tear Duct Probing
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Jan 30, 2021
    Awesome Doctor
    STACEY A FORBES — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588834691
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital Queens
    • Cabrini Medical Center, Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

