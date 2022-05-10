Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD
Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Consultants1157 Broadway Unit 1, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 295-4481
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
I’m so thankful I found Dr. Levine and I am in his care. Prior to finding Dr. Levine, I put off taking the Prolia injection for 2 years because I was afraid and other rheumatologists I saw did not encourage me at all. As a result, my osteoporosis worsened. Things changed for the better when I saw Dr. Levine. Before the injection, the office was very thorough to schedule me for blood tests and a bone density tests. Dr. Levine carefully discussed the tests results with me and explained the necessity to act as my bone density test showed my condition worsened. He talked with me about the medicine and its safety. He waited with me in the room until I felt at ease enough to agree to the injection. He is a kind, knowledgeable doctor who gave me the clarity to make a good decision and never rushes me. Also, his office is so excellent. I wish I felt this way about all of my doctors but I’m happy for Dr. Levine! Don’t hesitate to go to him. I’m so grateful I do.
About Dr. Benjamin Levine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871554329
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.