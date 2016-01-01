Dr. Levy III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Levy III, MD
Dr. Benjamin Levy III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital1401 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 522-6485
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-6140Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Benjamin Levy III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922245737
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy III works at
Dr. Levy III has seen patients for Gastritis, Enteritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy III speaks French.
Dr. Levy III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.