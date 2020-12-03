Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134243777
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Colum Presby Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
