Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO

Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. 

Dr. Lichtenfels works at Charles L. Cronin III DO Inc. in East Greenwich, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lichtenfels' Office Locations

  1
    Charles L. Cronin III DO Inc.
    2358 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 (401) 886-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Atherosclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Lichtenfels, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518490770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lichtenfels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichtenfels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenfels works at Charles L. Cronin III DO Inc. in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Lichtenfels’s profile.

    Dr. Lichtenfels has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenfels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenfels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenfels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

