Dr. Benjamin Light, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Light, MD

Dr. Benjamin Light, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Il At Chicago and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Dr. Light works at Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Light's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC
    1218 13TH AVE SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 351-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur Morgan Hospital

Dizziness
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Wound Repair
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Adenoidectomy
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Ear Tube Placement
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Facelift
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Lip, Excision or Resection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Tonsillectomy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Light, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760463632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of IL
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Il At Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Light works at Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC in Decatur, AL. View the full address on Dr. Light’s profile.

    Dr. Light has seen patients for Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Light on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

