Dr. Benjamin Light, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Light, MD
Dr. Benjamin Light, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Il At Chicago and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Light's Office Locations
Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC1218 13TH AVE SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 351-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Light for several things over many years. He always explains the pros and cons of any treatment or medicine and is very easy to talk to about any concerns you may have. He does a great job!!!
About Dr. Benjamin Light, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760463632
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL
- Univ Of Il At Chicago
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC
