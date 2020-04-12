Overview of Dr. Benjamin Light, MD

Dr. Benjamin Light, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Il At Chicago and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Light works at Decatur Ent. Assoc. PC in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.