Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD

Dr. Benjamin Ling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Ling works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.