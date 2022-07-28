Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Lloyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lloyd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Locations
1
Cardiology Consultants PA1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 102, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 444-1717
2
Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 484-6500
3
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6500
4
Baptist Health Care1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 434-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been told by other doctors I was too young to have heart problems. I was losing hope. I got an appointment with Dr. Lloyd and he actually listened to me and we did testing and a plan of action for the findings! Stuff that’s congenital and was never found before all because he LISTENED and didn’t dismiss me. His bedside manner is amazing and makes you feel like a friend and not a patient. I recommend him to EVERYONE!
About Dr. Benjamin Lloyd, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134127962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
