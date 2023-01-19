Overview

Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Lockshin works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.