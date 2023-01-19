See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (497)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Lockshin works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    DermAssociates Rockville
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7397
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    DermAssociates Silver Spring
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 497 ratings
    Patient Ratings (497)
    5 Star
    (479)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lockshin?

    Jan 19, 2023
    Very pleased as usual.
    Alan Roth — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lockshin to family and friends

    Dr. Lockshin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lockshin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275523110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana|Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • George
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockshin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lockshin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lockshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lockshin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockshin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    497 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockshin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockshin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.