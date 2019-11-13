Dr. Benjamin Loos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Loos, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Loos, MD
Dr. Benjamin Loos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Loos' Office Locations
Contra Costa Ent. Medical Assoc.2700 Grant St Ste 104, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-7400
Contra Costa Ent Medical Assoc2121 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste G2, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 932-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had five previous sinus surgeries which makes me a difficult patient who keeps getting sinus infections. Dr Loos is always attentive. I never get the feeling that he feels there’s nothing he can do for me. Staff is great.
About Dr. Benjamin Loos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loos has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loos speaks German.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Loos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.