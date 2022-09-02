See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Usf Health Morsani College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Mackie works at TGMG Cardiology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Cardiology
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. MacKie saved my life. When my heart failed after years of struggle, I ended up in his cath lab. He made the right call and inserted a circulation pump in my aorta. He admitted me right away, and I had successful transplantation. Under his care, I have a normal life, and my kids have a dad. Everyone who suffers from a heart problem has to consult dr. Mackie. He and his team will give anybody the best chance in life. They reversed inevitable death in my case at the last second! This team is the best! They are better and way more knowledgeable and experienced than everyone in the area and among the top in the country.
    Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346425683
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Usf Health Morsani College Of Medicine
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackie has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

