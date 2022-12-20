Overview of Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD

Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Macqueen works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.