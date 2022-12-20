See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (73)
Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD

Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Macqueen works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Macqueen's Office Locations

    OrthoArizona - South Gilbert
    1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    OrthoArizona - Queen Creek
    40601 N Gantzel Rd Ste 103, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Desert Bone & Joint Surgeons, LTD
    2175 N Alma School Rd Ste A104, Chandler, AZ 85224 (480) 969-7444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital
  • Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Fracture
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Self Pay
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Sometimes they run behind but that’s because once in the exam room Dr MacQueen does not rush you, he listens to the patient and attempts to come up with the best plan for you as an individual. He is personable and kind with a ready smile.
    Barbara DesChenes — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1336357151
    Education & Certifications

    Orthopedic Research Of Virginia
    Medical College of Virginia
    University of Virginia
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    Brigham Young University
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macqueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macqueen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macqueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macqueen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macqueen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Macqueen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macqueen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macqueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macqueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

