Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD
Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Macqueen works at
Dr. Macqueen's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoArizona - South Gilbert1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoArizona - Queen Creek40601 N Gantzel Rd Ste 103, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Desert Bone & Joint Surgeons, LTD2175 N Alma School Rd Ste A104, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 969-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes they run behind but that’s because once in the exam room Dr MacQueen does not rush you, he listens to the patient and attempts to come up with the best plan for you as an individual. He is personable and kind with a ready smile.
About Dr. Benjamin Macqueen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336357151
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Research Of Virginia
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
