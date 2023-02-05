Dr. Benjamin Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Mandel, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Mandel, MD
Dr. Benjamin Mandel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. Mandel's Office Locations
Kootenai Clinic Dermatology980 W Ironwood Dr Ste 1, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandel is such a knowledgeable and honest doctor. I found his upfront nature refreshing and comforting. When seeking out a professional opinion regarding surgical procedures, I want to know that my surgeon has my best interest in mind. I never once questioned Dr. Mandel sincerity and so happy that he became my surgeon. My results have been amazing. Dr. Mandel was very astute in caring regarding my healing process. Even when I felt like I was asking silly questions, he was extremely supportive and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Mandel!
About Dr. Benjamin Mandel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.