Dr. Benjamin P Mansalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin P Mansalis, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin P Mansalis, MD
Dr. Benjamin P Mansalis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mansalis works at
Dr. Mansalis' Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health 23rd Street1918 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111 Directions (405) 221-8637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansalis?
About Dr. Benjamin P Mansalis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760777627
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansalis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansalis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansalis works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansalis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.