Overview

Dr. Benjamin Marks, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.