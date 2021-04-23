Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD
Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?
Dr Marsh came to my rescue : Newly diagnosed with bladder cancer He came out of no where with His warm personable manner : It seemed like I had known Him for years : He picked up the ball and here an I am just a few months later with no trace of the multiple tumors . All with His smooth and proficient abilities .Truly a Wonder Doc -Thank You Dr. Ben
About Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD
- Urologic Surgical Pathology
- English
- Male
- 1689094567
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.