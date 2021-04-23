Overview of Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD

Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Dr. Marsh works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Moose Lake, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.