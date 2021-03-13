Overview

Dr. Benjamin Marshall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Saint Vincent's Family Medicine Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.