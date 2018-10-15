Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Martin, MD
Dr. Benjamin Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 813-1667
Urology of Indiana LLC14300 E 138th Ste A, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 813-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He's a good physician. However his receptionist is horrible. I just called to make an appointment and got screamed at by the receptionist. Yes, I admit I was running off with my explanation of my illness, but she SCREAMED at me to interrupt. I had only been talking for 20 seconds at the most. All she had to do was wait 5 more seconds. And most definitely, NOT scream at me.
About Dr. Benjamin Martin, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
